Kanye West’s Sunday Service Pops Up At Howard University

Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service performance experience on the road in various cities as of late, no doubt to prepare listeners for the highly-anticipated Jesus Is King album. This morning (October 12) as Howard University’s homecoming weekend kicks off, the Chicago superstar brought Sunday Service to the Yard much to the delight of many.

Footage thus far is still coming in via Twitter but from what we can gather, West and his large entourage of performers made their way to the campus grounds of the famed HBCU to deliver music and upliftment as has been the case with previous pop-up performances.

Early reports from Twitter revealed that the visit was largely brief as HuffPost editor Phillip Lewis gave his brief account of the moment.

Kanye really said “I was canceled, but as I stand on the lawn of Howard University, do I look canceled to you?” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2019

According to a reporter from local news outlet WUSA, students at Howard were alerted of West’s performance early this morning via email.

Kanye West arriving for a surprise Sunday service concert with gospel choir at the yard at Howard University. Students got emails at 6 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/9JIgSFpYEa — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019

Dr. Greg Carr, the chair of Howard’s Afro American Studies department, invited West to the school’s Founder’s Library to offer him some books to take with him on the road in the wake of the artist’s resurgent love of all things MAGA. It isn’t known if West took him up on the offer.

If @kanyewest is indeed at #HowardU this morning, send him to the third floor of Founder's Library after he's done. I have some books for him.#TheMiseducationOfTheNegro — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) October 12, 2019

And while critique on Twitter of West’s Sunday Service has indeed been high this morning, there are some who found a reason to praise the move.

kanye west sunday service @HowardU this morning may just have been one of the coolest things ive ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/D6KSCanXd3 — Grace Willoughby (@gracewillo) October 12, 2019

