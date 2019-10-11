CLOSE
Rapper Blueface Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Record Deal as ‘Worthless’

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

TMZ caught up with rapper Blueface to ask him his thoughts on Tekashi 6ix9ine being successful after his pending release.

Blueface first called out 6ix9ine’s $10 million record deal as “worthless” and says that he isn’t welcome in “LaLa Land.”

Blueface says that Tekashi’s label only made the offer in order to keep their name at the forefront. He believes that most people won’t support Tekashi if he’s released due to him snitching, however, “the little white kids will still like him,” says Blueface.

