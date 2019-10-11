Wale Releases 6th Studio Album ‘Wow…That’s Crazy’

Wale’s sixth studio album, “Wow…That’s Crazy” was released on Friday (October 11) and he describes it as his “most personal thus far.”

The D.C. rapper has been vulnerable in the past and this time he digs deeper talking about relationships, the black experience and his admiration for black women.

Wale enlisted the talents of Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Lil Durk, Kelly Price, Jacquees, and Megan Thee Stallion, along with his MMG labelmates Rick Ross and Meek Mill who make an appearance on “Routine.”

Before the album dropped at midnight on Friday morning Wale took to Twitter to address fans writing, “I can’t explain the state I’m in right now, I just know that I’ve never dropped an album wit THIS feeling.. I have no anger no doubt … many other feelings but I DO know that I am loved . I know.”

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: