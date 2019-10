Reports are swirling that embattled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has secured a $10 million record deal from prison.

The deal is said to be with his former label 10K Projects and he’s expected to cash in on the deal once he’s out of jail.

According to Tekahsi’s deal, he’s expected to put out an English and Spanish album.

It’s been well-documented that Tekashi believes his testimony against his former gang buddies will help him become a free man sooner rather than later.

