In a new Vogue interview, Rihanna, explains why she turned down the Super Bowl.

She stated in the interview. I just couldn’t be a sell out. I couldn’t be an enabler, there’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all. I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.

Singer Pink also reportedly rejected a performance invite although she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2018.

