Phillies Fire Manager Gabe Kapler

The Phillies made major headlines this past off season with the signing of Bryce Harper. After 162 games and a loosing record, the Philadelphia Phillies have decided to fire manager Gabe Kapler, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports.

The Phillies will begin to start the managerial process, and try to find someone who can finally help lead them back to the playoffs, something this city hasn’t had a RED OCTOBER since 2011. By the looks of things in upper management and their lack of prospects in the farm system, it may be a few more years till this actually happens.

How we miss the days of Jimmy Rollins & Ryan Howard. Let’s now move our sports focus to where it matters, the Eagles & Sixers!

