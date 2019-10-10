Megan Thee Stallion Fans Condemn Remy Ma For “Scallywag” Remarks

During Megan Thee Stallion’s recent “Rolling Loud” appearance the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was called a “scallywag” during an interview which prompted much Internet conversation.

Remy Ma brought up the word during a recent State Of The Culture episode saying, “But, so look. Y’all know I’m mad literal, so I looked up the word scallywag, she kinda might’ve been right by calling her a scallywag,” says Remy.

Fans supporting Megan came to her defense against Remy calling her out for her comment and saying that she “shaded,” the Houston hottie.

The official definition of scallywag is “a person who behaves badly but in an amusingly mischievous rather than harmful way; a rascal.”

