A biography that promises to dig deeper into the life of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is about to make its way to store shelves.

The biography will be titled “The Marathon Don’t Stop” and will be released on March 4, 2020.

The book will include commentary from Nip as well as interviews from those who knew the rapper the most.

Nipsey’s family didn’t authorize the book, but proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to his estate.

