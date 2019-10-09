BET 2019 Hip Hop Awards: Winners

The BET Hip Hop Awards returned to Atlanta this year, with host Lil Duval the night was filled with high energy performances and surprising wins.

18 awards were given out with JAY-Z winning the “Hustler of the Year” award, J. Cole swept up three awards for best “Impact Track” for “Middle Child,” “Best Featured Verse” for his contribution to 21 Savage’s “A Lot,” and Lyricist of the Year.

Newcomer Megan Thee Stallion picked up two awards for “Mixtape of the Year” and “Hot Ticket Performer.” While the Lil Kim was celebrated with the “I Am Hip Hop” award. The “Queen Bee” performed her hits alongside Junior Mafia.

DaBaby won for “Best New Artist” while Cardi B took home the award for “Best Hip Hop Video” for her “Money” video. Album of the Year went to Travis Scott for “ASTROWORLD.”

Did the BET Awards get it right? Who do you think should’ve won, that didn’t?