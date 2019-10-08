Which Are The Most Haunted States In The US?

If you or people you know claim to have seen a ghost, you might just live in North Dakota.

According to data crunched by Brandwatch, the Peace Garden State has been named the most haunted in the US.

The survey picked through 5,000 tweets sent from September 2017 to September 2018 that mentioned ghost sightings or claims that a house/room/hall/school is haunted.

If you’re afraid of ghosts, you might want to avoid Ohio, Nevada, Nebraska, and New York, which round out the top 5. Stick to Mississippi, which came in as least haunted.

