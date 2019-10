RIP iTunes! The 20-year run has come to an end with Apple’s new macOS Catalina update.

Replacing iTunes will be three different apps, Apple TV which is where you’ll be able to find all your movie downloads, Apple shows, and Apple TV will be housed upon its upcoming launch.

Apple Music, of course, will allow you to buy/download and store your music in your library.

Finally, Apple Podcast will house the millions of podcasts where you can search by topic or person.

