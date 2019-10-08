Future Raps ‘I Don’t Know Her Name But She Had My Child’ on New Song Preview

Future debuted a new song over the weekend that he posted a clip of on social media. The video features Future alongside Big Bank DTE as they listen to a new track where Future can be heard rapping, “I don’t know her name but she had my child.”

Fans immediately took to social media to name Eliza Seraphin as the baby mama Future is talking about. They also praised him for being able to pull off such a savage line.

Eliza, who doesn’t go by her government name, is known as Eliza Reign and she’s called Future out as a “deadbeat dad” numerous times.

Future and Eliza had an on-again, off-again relationship before their baby was born. Future denied the child at first which prompted Eliza to file a paternity suit against Future.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: