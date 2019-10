Rihanna has made an announcement and sad to say it’s not about new music or clothing. It’s about a new book.

The book will is called “Rihanna” and is being hailed as a “visual autobiography.”

Her book will boast 504 pages and over 1,000 “intimate” photos of the singer’s life.

In a statement, Ri-Ri said she’s been working on the book for five years and is “really happy to be able to share it with everybody.”

The book will be out later this fall.

