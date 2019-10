Chris Brown is currently his IndiGOAT Tour so obviously every night he’s in a different city.

Over the weekend he was in Dallas, Texas where he went out to the club after the show. A fan took a video of Brown sniffing what appears to be some form of drug.

It’s no secret that Brown has struggled with drug addiction, the singer went to Malibu treatment facility in 2013 where he was kicked out and eventually went to jail.

