T.I. Says Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Be on ‘Greatest Rappers of All-Time’ List

The Barbz aren’t too happy with T.I. after comments he made about Nicki Minaj on his podcast, “ExpediTIously.”

The “Rubberband Man” was trying to list the 50 greatest rappers of all time and when it came to women who have contributed to the game, T.I. said that Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim couldn’t both have slots on the list because “they are a direct reflection of one another.”

His comment sent Nicki’s fans over the edge and they took to Twitter in disapproval and even attacked T.I. saying, “@Tip why is Nicki Minaj not on the list when she’s definitely a better rapper than 90 percent of the people you listed (including yourself) and has had a better career than most of them (including yourself)?

Others took aim at T.I. choice of females to collab with, “Not @Tip questioning Nicki’s impact on female rap when he has songs with Iggy.”

