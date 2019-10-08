CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Avoided Therapy for Fear Her Secrets Would Be Leaked: ‘Anybody at Any Moment Can Become Paparazzi’

During a recent interview with SELF Magazine, Mary J. Blige opened up about where’s she’s at in life and what she does to take care of herself.

The R&B Legend reveals her struggle with therapy saying she refused to go to counseling for fear that her most personal struggles would be exposed.

“For years I would not see a therapist…” says Blige, who worried that ”people would do anything for money, and how anybody at any moment can become paparazzi.”

Blige says “God has shown her the truth in her” and allows her to be “transparent.”

