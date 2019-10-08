Tyga Appears To Troll Ex Kylie Jenner Over $3 Million Bugatti Controversy

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire after posting and deleting a picture of her posing in front of a $3 million Bugatti.

Fans commented on the post with one saying, “How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. The money you spent on this you could of fed a village for a year at LEAST.”

Interestingly, Tyga posted a similar picture of himself in front of a Ferrari which seemed to troll the rapper’s ex.

The posts follow rumors of a “hookup” between Kylie and Tyga, which she has denied, photos surfaced of Kylie along with two girlfriends leaving a Los Angeles hotel at 2 am, where Tyga was recording at, “the internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2 am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Kylie wrote on social media.

