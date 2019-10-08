Drake Reveals Summer Walker’s Album Made Him Write Two New Songs

Even though Drake is an accomplished artist he still gets inspired by newcomers like Summer Walker.

The Atlanta singer’s debut album “Over It” has Drake singing her praises and jumping in her DMs. Drake messaged her about his favorite song on Walker’s album, “Fun Girl” which he accompanied with several exploding head emojis.

In an exchange, Summer posted to her Instagram Drake wrote, “U snapped, just made me write two songs it’s 7:30 am here.” “Album crazy” To which Summer responded, “Me inspiring you, that’s crazy.”

Drake was featured on Walker’s first single, “Girls Need Love” Her album “Over It” is expected to move over 115,000 – 125,000 units in the first week. All 18 tracks on the album are on Apple Music’s top 30 and feature guests such as PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK, A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Jhene Aiko.

What is your favorite song from Summer Walker’s “Over It” album?

