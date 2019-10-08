Could This be A New Streetwear Trend?? ASOS Sells This Fake Apple Product As An Accessory

Apple products have always dominated pop culture when it comes to technology.
From Ipods to touch-screen cellphones, the Big Four tech company has made great commercial success with their sleek and modern designs, setting them apart from the competition since being founded in 1976.
So it comes to no surprise that Apple has done it yet again with its AirPods.
The latest Apple accessory has recently sparked much attention after ASOS released its faux air pods.
Here’s what Tweeter had to say about the new trend:
our mates at @ASOS are flogging a faux headphone earpiece (£5) for when you want to flex AirPods but Monzo says nah pic.twitter.com/pL0FJXuqse
— Three UK (@ThreeUK) September 19, 2019
The British fashion retailer offers its version of the air pods for only $9.50 — a much more affordable alternative compared to the originals, which sells for $159.
But there’s only one catch!
ASOS may have taken the term accessory to literal because the faux AirPods are just mere fashion statements and do not work.
Although this may sound ridiculous, it looks like the fashion brand may be onto something.
Just think about it. How many times have you seen people rocking air pods in the most unusual places without having them in use? — the office, in class, and even night clubs.
Air pods have already become this year’s unspoken trend in streetwear.
ASOS’s faux air pods come in a metallic silver color.