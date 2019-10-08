CLOSE
Could This be A New Streetwear Trend?? ASOS Sells This Fake Apple Product As An Accessory

JAPAN-US-TELECOM-IT-APPLE

Source: TORU YAMANAKA / Getty

Apple products have always dominated pop culture when it comes to technology.

From Ipods to touch-screen cellphones, the Big Four tech company has made great commercial success with their sleek and modern designs, setting them apart from the competition since being founded in 1976.

So it comes to no surprise that Apple has done it yet again with its AirPods.

The latest Apple accessory has recently sparked much attention after ASOS released its faux air pods.

Here’s what Tweeter had to say about the new trend:

