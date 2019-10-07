Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Diss

Last week, famed moviemaker Martin Scorsese said that Marvel movies are “not cinema.” He continued, ” It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Nick Fury has something to say about that.

Samuel L. Jackson responded saying, “I mean, that’s like saying, you know, Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff wither. We happen to. Everybody doesn’t.”

Other directors and actors who made Marvel movies also chimed in.

