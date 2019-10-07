50 Cent Producing Docuseries About Tekashi 6ix9ine, Other Celebs

50 Cent is working on producing a number of docuseries’ that will highlight controversial and high-profile celebrities in sports and hip-hop.

Each docuseries will be 6 to 8 hours long, 50 wants to feature Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rise and fall after associating himself with the Trey Nine Bloods and turning snitch.

Snoop Dogg’s episode will follow his murder case while having the number one album in the country. Producer Scott Storch’s story will be featured as well.

An episode featuring streetballer, Rafer Alston, who went from the streets to the NBA Finals and 50 Cent will feature himself in which his beef with Jimmy Henchmen will be revealed and the making of his debut album, “The Massacre.”

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: