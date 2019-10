Quincy, has two famous fathers-Al B Sure (his biological dad) and Diddy (the dad who raised him.)

In a recent interview the 28 year old revealed a piece of advice he received from Diddy; know how to dance!

He said that if they are dancing in the house but not in the right groove Diddy stops them and tells them to take a deep breath and asks them how does the music make them feel.

Quincy and his brother Christian aka King Combs have a new song out called “Options.”

