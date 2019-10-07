Beyonce Stuns in Gold Dress and Raises a Question

Saturday night was the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s movie studio in Atlanta.

Everyone who was anyone was in attendance.

Beyonce stunned in a gold dress but the dress raised an old Beyonce question; is she pregnant?

It was a form fitting dress and social media was arguing between pregnancy and maybe she’s just eating good.

Whatever the answer is, Beyonce is not hiding from the camera as she took a series of photos and posted them on her Instagram. The photos have over 4.8 million “likes.”