6ix9ine’s Hairstylist Rebecca Faye Explains The Real Reason Why He Had Rainbow Hair

6ix9ine has been in the headlines A LOT lately. Recently due to his on going court cases. Whenever people describe the 23 year old from Brooklyn New York they bring up the “rainbow hair”. Did it ever come to your mind the reasoning for this wild look? We made a trip down to Brooklyn to speak to the woman behind the infamous rainbow hair, hairstylist Rebecca Faye. Not only did she do Tekashi’s rainbow hair she has known him since the rapper was 16 years old. We got the scoop on how 6ix9ine was prior to fame, if Rebecca Faye would ever do his hair again & the last time she saw him. Watch the full conversation below.

