This is the 109th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast! This week Mina SayWhat and Shana B talk about what’s “In Your Feed.” Everything from the messiness surrounding the Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner breakup to people posting about #NationalBoyfriendDay They also discuss Lizzo’s big girl moment and nudity. Their topic for the week is about mental health: Would You Date Someone With Mental Health issues? Thank you for listening! Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod

