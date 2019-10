This Episode 108 of the Mina’s House Podcast with Mina SayWhat and Shana B. After their 3 week hiatus because Shana is a busy bee, the 2 are very chatty this week! They talk about Tekashi 69 pleading guilty and cooperating with the feds, Fat Joe’s claims about Latinos being black and Chris Brown thirst trapping over Rihanna. At the 1:02 mark you can hear Mina’s interview with rapping duo Jae Mansa. Follow us on social @MinasHousePod

