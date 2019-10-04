Gucci Mane Links Up With Megan Thee Stallion On “Big Booty” [Listen]

Gucci Mane loves his butts to be very “asstronomical,”, and he makes that perfectly clear on his new track “Big Booty,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

This marks the first collaboration between the two Hip-Hop stars, and the Gucci picked the perfect person in Thee Stallion to help him get his point across. On the track, he immediately raps:

“Tell the skinny hoes to point him where the thick hoes at. You want a flat booty b*tch I’m not with all that.”

Megan brings her energy that we have come to love on the song, adding:

“Put me on your plate and slurp that shit up like spaghetti/Man I make this shit look easy, I ain’t tryin’ I just be me. This the type of ass when I get home he washing dishes/He wanna ride on a horse, he needa give me the keys to a Porsche.”

The banger follows “Gucci’s Richer Than Errybody,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby. No word on whether “Big Booty” will live on his forthcoming album Woptober II slated for an October 17 release.

October is definitely “Woptober” with the rapper finally landing a campaign with the brand of the same name, which seems like it should have happened a long time ago. You can listen to “Big Booty” below.

