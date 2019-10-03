“I think I’m Gonna Name My Album Tiger Woods” – Cardi B

In April, Tiger Woods made the ultimate comeback as he took home the green jacket at The Masters. At 43, Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to capture his fifth Masters title and his 15th major tournament.

Cardi B took notice and decided that her next album might be named after the golf star. In an Instagram Live video she stated,

And I think I’m gonna name my album Tiger Woods. I’m gonna name my album, I think, Tiger Woods because remember when everybody was talking sh*t on Tiger Woods — like ‘oooh blah blah this’ and ‘oooh blah blah that’ — and then he f**king came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m gonna name my album.

Cardi B has also faced some hard times in her personal life that has made headlining news. So, she may feel a connection to Woods and his comeback.

