Today marks Barack and Michelle Obama’s 27th Anniversary!

We’ve watched the couple’s relationship grow throughout Barack’s 8 years as president.

And since Barack swore into office in 2012, the two have been nothing less than relationship goals.

Here are 5 of Obama’s cutest moments in honor of their anniversary today.

1. The Obama’s first dance at the Inaugural Ball

Black people could not have been more proud than the day we all witnessed America swore in it’s first African American President. What makes this moment so cute is watching Barack and Michelle connect while dancing to Beyonce’s rendition of Etta Jame’s song, “At Last.” First of all, how good looking is my wife?” Obama asked the crowd when first introduced by Denzel Washington.

2.Barack tearing up while talking about Michelle during his farewell speech

The inaugural ball was just one of many times Barack publically praised Michelle. During the end of his term, the 44th president of the United States made sure Americans understood that behind every great man is a strong woman.

3. Their iconic fist bump

Did we mention they even have their own unspoken language? Before each major event, the couple shares a “you got this moment” signified through a simple fist bump.

4.Michelle tidying Barack before meeting the President of China

Love is about making sure your partner always puts their best foot forward. This is especially true when you are about to meet the Chinese president Xi Jinping. Michelle makes sure her husband is picture-ready one last before handling business.

5.Barack giving Michelle his jacket at the end of a long night

Our forever president will forever be husband-goals. The former commander-in-chief is seen here giving Michelle his jacket during a private moment at the inaugural ball in 2009.

Happy Anniversary: 5 of the Obamas’ Cutest Moments was originally published on rnbphilly.com