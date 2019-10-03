I’m Still Jailed, Baby: R. Kelly Denied Bail After B.S. Attempts To Get Loose

R. Kelly will at least be in jail until his 2020 trial after an attempt to go free on bail was shot down by a Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday (October 2). The troubled R&B star’s legal team filed a motion on Monday (September 30) stating that Kelly was in poor financial shape and not a flight risk but the judge in the case detected a bit of b.s. in the air.

As reported by the New York Daily News, Federal Justice Ann M. Donnelly sided with the prosecution’s assessment that Kelly was indeed a flight risk and that home detention was too lenient a move considering the mountain of charges he faces and an alleged history of obstructing justice in his favor.

Kelly’s defense attorney Steven Greenberg has said several times in court that his client is cash-strapped and suffering from alleged health woes. Adding to that, Kelly is only allowed one visitor at a time which has caused a bottleneck of visitation between his two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage.

The prosecution presented bail hearing charges that Kelly has been hiding massive royalty checks numbering to an amount near to $1 million and funneling the funds through the bank account of a childhood friend. Kelly was not present in court on Wednesday as he’s currently housed in a Chicago jail.

Kelly’s sex crime case is set to take place on May 2020.

