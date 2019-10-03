CLOSE
Desiigner Wants To Be Released From Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music Label

Desiigner

Source: Def Jam Records / Def Jam Records

Desiigner is not too happy with his record label.

In his latest plea to be released from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Desiigner tweeted on Wednesday, “Free me from this label – 100 emoji.”

In September, Desiigner complained that he was having trouble getting a music video made.

Earlier this year, he went off on IG Live saying, “Nobody is doing this s**t for me, bro. Nobody is doing this s**t for me. I had signed to Kanye West.” Desiigner went on to call ‘Ye “crazy” in the rant.

