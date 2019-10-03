Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years in the Shooting Death of Bothan Jean

Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

As you recall, Guyger was convicted for the shooting and killing of Jean in his apartment, while he was eating a bowl of ice-cream on Sept. 6, 2018.

Guyger maintains she thought it was her apartment, which is located on another floor.

The little brother of Jean gave a heartfelt statement following the sentencing. He said that he forgives her and asked the judge for permission to hug her.

Guyger will be eligible for parole in five years.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: