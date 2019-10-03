CLOSE
Kylie Jenner Reunites With Tyga During a Girls’ Night Out Amid Travis Scott Break

Kylie Jenner was spotted out on a girls’ night with her BFFs Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine on Tuesday. (October 3rd)

E! News is reporting that the girls went to Hollywood hotspot, Delilah then hit up Sunset Marquis where Tyga was there recording.

Tyga, who was with the former couple’s mutual friends, invited Kylie and her friends to his recording session and she was later seen leaving the resort hotel around 3 am.

A source says that “nothing romantic is going on” between Kylie and Tyga and they haven’t “been in touch” since their split in 2017.

