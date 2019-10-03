Frank Ocean Explains Why Fans Must Wait So Long For New Music

If you’re a Frank Ocean fan, you probably already know that you’re better off waiting on Armageddon than waiting on new music from him.

Ocean took four years off from the music scene after giving us Channel Orange before releasing Blonde in 2016.

It’s been nearly 3 years since the release of Blonde and still no signs of any new projects from Ocean minus a few sporadically dropped singles like “Chanel,” “Biking,” and “Provider.”

So what’s the hold up all about?

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter breaks his silence about his creative process in a rare sit-down interview with W magazine.

Ocean, born Christopher Edwin Breaux, admits that he makes his best music when on his own time and anticipation is low.

When asked about working on previous projects, Ocean revealed that he has always been a bit introverted when it comes to sharing info regarding new music.

“It’s usually better for me to make what I make, put it out or don’t, and then talk about it freely,” said Ocean.

While the Nola Native failed to give us a release date for his upcoming project, he mentioned that lately, he has been experimenting with different types of sounds.

“I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs. And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.”

While you continue to wait for his new music, check out Frank Ocean’s full interview with W magazine.