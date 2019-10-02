CLOSE
DaBaby Freestyles Over Eminem & Dr. Dre’s “Guilty Conscience” Instrumental

Da Baby

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / Radio One

DaBaby’s new album, KIRK is his second release since hitting the Hip-Hop scene. The North Carolina rapper stopped by Sway In The Morning last Friday (September 27th) to talk about his emergence.

DaBaby says people “always asked him if he was a rapper,” he went on to say that he “took offense” to the comparisons but eventually decided to do music and created a business plan for it.

You can’t go onto the legendary DJ’s show without spitting a freestyle so DaBaby did his thing and rapped over Dr. Dre and Eminem’s hit, “Guilty Conscience” which really showed his versatility and quick wit.

