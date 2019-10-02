R. Kelly Complains to Judge About Lack of Access to Girlfriends

R. Kelly is unhappy about only being able to see one of his girlfriends at a time.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenburg says, “although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.”

An 11-page motion to fight the denial of bail has been filed on behalf of Kelly and states that the singer is suffering from anxiety and lacks adequate medical care.

Kelly has been removed from solitary confinement and Greenburg hopes that bail will be set due to Kelly operating on very limited resources, giving up his passport and due to being present at all court dates.

