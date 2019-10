Congratulations are in order for Love and Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, they’re expecting their first child together!

The two made the announcement to fans via a social media video where Safaree said, “I didn’t know I was capable of doing this.”

Word is the two will be tying the knot next week and yes, VH1 cameras will be there to capture every moment.

