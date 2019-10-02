CLOSE
It’s About Time! Gucci Mane Is Finally The Face Of Gucci

We are definitely ready for the #GucciCruise20 Collection!

Gucci Mane New Star Of Gucci Brand

Source: Harmony Korine for Gucci / Gucci

Even with Gucci in his name and his love of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci Mane has finally become the face of the Gucci brand!

On Tuesday (October 1), the beloved rapper shared on Instagram the glorious campaign spread of his collaboration with the fashion company. Y’all, it’s truly awesome!

The “Gucci Cruise20” Collection—shot by filmmaker Harmony Korine—shows the Atlanta native in a series of scenarios including taking a bubble bath with his signature sneakers, playing the piano at a party to getting a massage.

“Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

 

We are definitely ready for the party!

 

 

There’s no official word on when the apparel will hit stores.

As we previously reported, the rapper and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir recently shut down Milan Fashion Week, including sitting front row at the Gucci show.

 

Congrats Gucci!

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Stunted Through Milan Fashion Week

We all know that Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir are an incredible couple, just oozing with Black love. But did you know that that together they are one of the most fashionable hip-hop duos in the game? Case in point: The Wopsters basically shut down Milan Fashion Week giving us some serious casual but chic street style to hands down utter glamour. And at the actual Gucci fashion show, the couple stood out among the likes of Iggy Pop, ASAP Rocky, Sienna Miller, Jared Leto, and Jeremy O. Harris.

It’s About Time! Gucci Mane Is Finally The Face Of Gucci was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

