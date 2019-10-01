Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived For A Limited Time

Will Smith just announced a limited edition collection that pays homage to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. A unixex collection inspired by the 90’s sitcom called BEL-AIR ATHLETICS.

The collection includes the Reversible Academy Track Jacket with a bold paisley print, a heat-reactive tie-dye graphic tee, UV-reactive T-shirts that change from white to yellow when exposed to sunlight, and a selection of branded sweats, along with several accessories.

The collection is available now through Oct. 14th on his official website. Check out the official promo video from Will’s IG below! Which piece do you want most?!

