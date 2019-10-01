R Kelly Having Health Problems in Jail

R Kelly is heading back to court to see if he can get out of there, but this time he’s claiming that his failing health is more than enough reason for him to be released.

According to new documents filed by his attorney, R Kelly has an assortment of health issues including an untreated hernia, anxiety, and numbness in one of his hands.

His attorney also claims that the singer isn’t receiving the proper care while being locked up.

There’s been no decision from the judge just yet.

