Drake Just Achieved Something In Hip-Hop That Only Eminem, Wiz Khalifa & Macklemore Have

Drake’s hit single “God’s Plan” from his last album Scorpion has gone diamond.

The hit single which features a music video that went viral for its’ benevolence, has been certified 11x platinum by the RIAA, which means Drake will earn his first diamond or higher certification. “God’s Plan” debuted in January of 2018, and reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“God’s Plan” is just one of the eight new RIAA certifications for Drake including “Hotline Bling” (8x platinum), “One Dance” (8x platinum), “Started From the Bottom” (6x platinum), “The Motto” (6x platinum), “Take Care (5x platinum), “In My Feelings” (5x platinum), and “Nice for What” (5x platinum).

The 6 God is in good company, with the only rappers who have achieved this being Wiz Khalifa (“See You Again,”) Eminem (“Lose Yourself,” “Not Afraid,” and “Love The Way You Lie,”) and Macklemore (“Thrift Shop”).

Drake just keeps on winning. This past June he surpassed The Beetles to move into second for most Top 10 hit’s in the history of Billboard Hot 100.

If the past is any indication of what’s to come, Drake will continue making hits for a long time to come.

