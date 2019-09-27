French Montana has played an integral part in advocating for immigrants rights.

An immigrant from Morocco himself, this issue is near and dear to his heart. It was announced on Thursday, that the Moroccan turned Bronx native would become the first ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.

The program is a new initiative with the Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship at The Knowledge House in the Bronx. The program is currently slated to support immigrants who reside in the Bronx by implementing technology programs to local high schools to promote technology curriculum.

“I’m blessed to give back to my community that has given so much to me, as a kid from the Bronx, it’s important for me to arm them with tools they can use to create a great future for themselves,” Montana said.

Jerelyn Rodriguez, co-founder, and CEO of The Knowledge feels this is an opportunity to invest in the future by giving kids resources to achieve their dreams

“On behalf of The Knowledge House, I am grateful to be partnering with French Montana to bring our technology programs to Bronx youth from immigrant families, as the daughter of immigrants, I know first hand how important it is to put resources in the hands of people as they work towards realizing the American Dream. Our technology programs have helped an average of 3 out of 4 of our graduates land their first job in tech. With French Montana’s support we can make sure hundreds of Bronx youth launch life changing careers in technology.”

French has proven to be very charitable with his time and money, back in 2017 after the recording of a music video for his hit single “Unforgettable” in Uganda with Swae Lee, he raised $500,000 for the Subhi Center, which is a maternity health clinic.

French Montana Named Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants was originally published on cassiuslife.com

