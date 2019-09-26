Watch: Dr. Uma Johnson and On Air With Sir Discuss Making Change, Education, Love, and More

Dr. Uma Johnson stopped by Boom 103.9 in Philadelphia to sit down with On Air With Sir to discuss a variety of topics from education, change, love, and much more. Check out the full video interview right now and let us know your thoughts!

A personal message from Sir:

“I am so excited to bring you this exclusive interview! Hope you enjoy. If this is your first time coming across On-Air with Sir. It is a pleasure to have you. Thank you so much for reading and watching 🙌. In all of our interviews, I encourage viewers to listen without judgment and seek to understand. No matter the gender, race, sex, lifestyle, belief, etc. We all must live on this planet 🌍 together. We must consciously seek to understand each other. I hope you enjoy 😉! Have an awesome, amazing, and productive day! Always remember to #loveonpurpose ❤️! We are not here to agree or disagree. But, only to listen and understand. Treat others as you wish to be treated.”

Check out this exclusive behind the scenes footage of the Spiritual interview w/ Dr. Umar Johnson. Live from @BoomPhilly studios in Philadelphia. Hosted by @OnAirwithSir!

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: