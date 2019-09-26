Tekashi 6ix9ine May Reject Witness Protection To Make New Music

In what may be a bold move, Tekashi 6ix9ine is opting for 24/7 security instead of going into the witness protection program following his release from prison.

Closing arguments in 6ix9ine’s court case will take place on Thursday (September 26) and after snitching on the stand for three days, which included calling out alleged gang members Jim Jones, Casanova and Cardi B, 6ix9ine says he’s ready to get back to the music after his release.

24/7 security could cost him a lot, especially with his family living in fear of retaliation from the Nine Trey Bloods. Tekashi still has some coins from before his arrest and he feels he can pick his rap career back up after his release, which Tekashi believes will happen in 2020.

6ix9ine was facing 47 years at a minimum but since he cooperated with the feds, he cut a major deal to get out early.

