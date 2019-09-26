CLOSE
Soulja Boy’s Gained 50 lbs. Since Doing Time, Quit Drugs and Alcohol

After his July release from jail, Soulja Boy has been pretty quiet which isn’t normal for the “Turn On My Swag” rapper but normal is exactly how Soulja is trying to live his life.

According to Soulja Boy’s manager, Miami Mike, Soulja has quit drinking and doing drugs, mainly sipping lean. The habit cost Soulja Boy a lot, $500 to $800 per day to be exact, his appetite and his health.

Now, the inventor of swag is 50 pounds heavier, clean, getting workouts in and spending less time on social media.

