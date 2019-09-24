Lil Nas X Reveals He Is ‘Somewhat’ In A Relationship After Coming Out As Gay

Lil Nas X appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. (September 24) The “Old Town Road” singer talked about coming out as gay and what moved him to make the Twitter announcement during Pride month.

“Just knowing it was something I should have been done, but I was not in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react, I guess,” Nas X told Ellen.

“But in the past year, I’m in a new level, so it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Also, how it would be good for the youngins who are listening to me right now, who are gonna have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know it’s alright,” he continued.

Ellen asked Lil Nas X if he was in a relationship, “somewhat,” he revealed coyly. After the sit down with Ellen, Lil Nas X performed his latest song, “Panini.”

