August Alsina Shares Health Update: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said It Hasn’t Been Tough’

August Alsina gave fans a health update on Monday. (September 23rd) After revealing to fans in July that he was dealing with an autoimmune disease, Alsina says he’s “taking the necessary steps to make progress.”

The IV antibody immunotherapy that doctors started August on is much like chemotherapy but for his immune system. Alsina says the therapy is helping his body and nervous system to rebuild.

“iLLness is so humbling & I often find myself singing this song of affirmation to myself eryday, so I figured I’d share that same love, affirmation, and motivation with yal, whoever may need it. iHope it speaks to u,” says Alsina.

August plans to return with new music, he recently released a couple of remixes of songs from Kehlani and Khalid.

