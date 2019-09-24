Alright, can we slow down with the remakes and the reboots?

According to Deadline, Barry Michael Cooper’s classic crime movie New Jack City is getting a reboot at Warner Bros. There’s no director slated to helm the project but Snowfall fans will be happy because writer Malcolm M. Mays is attached to write the script. And you know Snowfall is arguably the best show on TV, right?

The original movie dropped in 1991 with Mario Van Peebles directing and starred Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Allen Payne and more. It spawned classic characters such as Nino Brown and featured Snipes’ Nino Brown as a NYC drug lord during the height of the crack era and Ice-T’s detective going undercover to infiltrate it. Remember The Carter? Remember Rock-a-bye-baby? Remember “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Yeah, that classic.

But here’s the question – are you down for a reboot of New Jack City? Sound off on social media.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For The Upcoming ‘Blade’ Reboot

RELATED: Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: