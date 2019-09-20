Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And We’re Here For It!

Taraji P. Henson is ditching her sew-in for a more natural look..and we love it.

According to PEOPLE, this week, the “Empire Star” showed off her ringlets during Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “I don’t have a wig on. I wanted to show what’s always under that hair!” Henson said during the show.

Before going on-air, the Oscar-nominee quick selfie backstage with her hairstylist Tym Wallace, who styled her hair for the appearance. On Instagram, Wallace says he achieved this look with a good old fashioned twist-out that he diffused for volume.

“When that bottom lip hangin you know it’s real@ …. twist out on #tarajiphenson using my @dysonhair blow dryer and diffuser. Color by @kindastylized then we did a quick switch-up pulling the hair up allowing some curls to cascade in her face. #tossedbytym #dysonhair #dysonprohair #mastermindmgt,“he wrote in a pic of him styling Henson’s hair.

Clearly, these au natural tresses are not a one-time thing, she’s been rocking them all week!

And here with the sleek up-do:

And chilling at the costume party with none other than her homegirl and queen of “Bad Bitch Fall,” Mary J. Blige:

Now, this isn’t the first time, Henson’s showed us her natural hair. Last month, she gave us a teaser about her upcoming line rocking another twist-out, but rumor had it that it was a wig:

And a few weeks ago, she confirmed that this was 100 percent hers!

Whether it’s a long sew-in or a flat-ironed bob, we love Taraji with any type of hairstyle, but we also really love that she’s going back to her roots with this look. You look amazing, girl!

