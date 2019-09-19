Amazon Prime Video to Stream Rihanna’s Lingerie Show

Rihanna has become quite the business woman in both makeup and lingerie.

During New York Fashion Week, Rihanna showcased her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. The fashion show was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The fashion show will stream this Friday on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries and territories.

The models who walked in the fashion show were women of all sizes, ethnicities and skin tones.

Rihanna opened the fashion show by walking in it wearing a sexy lace bodysuit, a black bra top and black velvet miniskirt.

Performers and models included 21 Savage, Normani, Cara Delevingne, Migos, Big Sean, Tierra Whack and more.

